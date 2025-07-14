3 individuals receive awards for saving man at Yorkville boat launch

Lifesaving Awards were presented to three Yorkville individuals who helped save a man during cardiac arrest. Pictured, those who were on the scene that day, Jaime Martinez, Ryan Galvan, Richard Montgomery, Kaleb Dhuse, Randall Stiles, James Stepien, Tim Kolowski, and Lucas Lee. (Photo Provided By The Bristol Kendall Fire Protection District)

After helping save the life of a man who went into cardiac arrest at the downtown boat launch in Yorkville, three people have received special accommodations from the Bristol Kendall Fire Protection District.

Bristol Kendall Fire Cadet Kaleb Dhuse, citizen James Stepien, and Yorkville Police Department Officer Tim Kolowski were presented with Lifesaving Awards for their speedy response rescuing the life of Randall Stiles on June 16.

“Their initial response and swift actions that day made the difference between life and death,” the Bristol Kendall Fire Protection District stated in a post. “The bravery, training, and willingness to act by these individuals exemplify the very best of public service and community spirit.”

The three individuals were honored at the July 10 Trustee’s meeting.