Kendall County Juvenile Justice Council awards scholarships to high school graduates

Pictured (from left) are Kendall County Assistant State's Attorney Ryan Phelps, Yorkville High School graduate Julia Hosu, Oswego High School graduate Madeline Mundsinger, Kendall County State's Attorney Eric Weis and Kendall County Board Vice Chairman Scott Gengler. (Eric Schelkopf)

Two recent high school graduates were awarded scholarships through the Kendall County Juvenile Justice Council.

The mission of the Kendall County Juvenile Justice Council is to prevent delinquency by effectively utilizing community resources to assist at risk youth and their families and to provide youth the opportunity to reach their full potential.

The scholarships were presented by Kendall County Assistant State’s Attorney Ryan Phelps, chairman of the council’s scholarship committee, at the July 15 Kendall County Board meeting. Scholarship funds can be applied to the cost of tuition, books and fees.

Scholarship recipient and Yorkville High School graduate Julia Hosu will attend the University of Chicago and plans to study biological sciences.

“We are very happy and proud to be able to give her this $1,000 check,” Phelps said in presenting her with the scholarship.

Hosu expressed her gratitude.

“It’s a really big opportunity to be able to help pay for college,” she said.

Oswego High School graduate Madeline Mundsinger was awarded a $500 scholarship. She will attend Cornell College and plans to study biochemistry and molecular biology.

Mundsinger also expressed her thanks.

“My time spent on the Juvenile Justice Council was so much fun,” she said.