This 1938 Studebaker was one of about 70 vehicles on display at the Plano American Legion Post 395 car show on July 16, 2023. (Mark Foster)

The 15th annual Plano American Legion Car Show will be held on Sunday.

The event runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. but registration is 9 a.m. until noon. Dash plaques go to the first 100 entries, awards will be at 3 p.m.

The Legion will have food available for purchase – burgers, hot dogs and chips.