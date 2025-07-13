Open Roads ABATE members participate in Motorcycle Freedom Run

Pictured are Open Roads ABATE members (from left) Bruce Littlebrant, Bill Kolb, Dave Curran, and Mitch Busch getting ready to ride in the Illinois Motorcycle Freedom Run on Saturday, June 21,2025. (Provided by Open Roads ABATE Chapter )

Open Roads ABATE Chapter members participated in the Illinois Motorcycle Freedom Run.

The riders started on Saturday, June 21 at the Grundy County Fairgrounds and rode to the Middle East Conflicts Wall Memorial in Marseilles, according to a release from ABATE.

A donation was collected from all participants and in return a dog tag with a name of a fallen soldier was given, according to a release from ABATE.

Donations go towards the etching of names in the Wall at Marseilles, improvements, and funding of veterans programs/organizations.