Open Door center in Sandwich gets new leadership as longtime director retires

Open Door Rehabilitation Center Executive Director Rita Potter (right) is retiring, and (left) Gene Stephens, the current associate director, will step into the leadership role. Open Door is located in Sandwich. (Provided by Open Door Rehabilitation Center)

After eight years, Rita Potter is retiring as executive director of Open Door Rehabilitation Center in Sandwich.

Gene Stephens, the current associate director, will step into the leadership role with nearly three decades of experience and a deep commitment to Open Door’s mission, according to a news release from the agency.

Potter dedicated 35 years of service to the lives of individuals with developmental disabilities and their families, according to the release.

As executive director, Potter led Open Door through growth, change, and innovation, the release stated. Prior to that, she served as program director, where her leadership helped shape the person-centered approach Open Door is known for today.

To ensure a smooth leadership transition, Potter will continue to serve as a contracted advisor for a time, “providing guidance and support during this period of change,” the release stated.

Stephens brings nearly 30 years of service to the executive director role, including as a qualified intellectual disabilities professional, program coordinator, and most recently as associate director, according to the release.

“Gene’s commitment, knowledge, and steady leadership make him the ideal choice to carry the organization forward,” the release stated.

In her retirement, Potter plans to dedicate her time to writing fiction. She is an author of 14 published books, according to the release.