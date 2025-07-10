Yorkville District 115 names new principal, assistant principal at 2 schools

Scott Roseberg, seen here in this file photo, was a mathematics teacher at Yorkville High School, before being named the assistant principal at Grande Reserve Elementary for the 2025-2026 school year. (Mark Foster)

Heading into the upcoming school year, some new faces will be greeting students at Yorkville School District 115, including a new principal at Circle Center Grade School and an assistant principal at Grande Reserve Elementary.

The district announced the hiring of Katie Kempski as the new principal at Circle Center Grade School.

Kempski most recently was the principal at May Watts Elementary School in Indian Prairie School District 204, serving over 600 students. She brings to Yorkville 115 more than 17 years of experience in education.

Prior to serving as principal, Kempski worked as a student services coordinator at Brooks Elementary School for three years. She also served as a general education teacher for nine years and an interventionist for four years, both at elementary schools within District 204, according to a release by Yorkville 115.

Kempski holds a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Illinois State University, and a master’s degree in reading and literacy from Benedictine University. She has a second master’s degree in educational leadership from Aurora University.

“Her comprehensive experience and student-centered leadership approach make her an exceptional addition to the Yorkville 115 administrative team,” the district said in the release.

The district also announced the hiring of Scott Roseberg as the assistant principal at Grande Reserve Elementary School.

Roseberg most recently served as the applied mathematics division chair at Yorkville High School. He has worked in the district for the past six years.

“In that role, Roseberg provided instructional leadership and supported the professional growth of his department,” the district said in the release. “His deep understanding of curriculum and commitment to fostering student achievement will serve the Grande Reserve Elementary community well.”

Prior to that position, Roseberg taught mathematics at both the high school and middle school levels for nine years, according to the release.

Roseberg holds a bachelor’s degree in mathematics education from Olivet Nazarene University and a master’s degree in educational administration from Governors State University.

Both Kempski and Roseberg will begin in their new roles at the start of the 2025-2026 school year.

“We are thrilled to welcome such a talented group of professionals to Yorkville 115,” Superintendent Matt Zediker said. “Each new administrator brings unique strengths and a shared commitment to supporting our students, staff, and community. Their leadership will help us advance our mission of delivering an exceptional educational experience.”

The first day of school for students in District 115 for the 2025-2026 school year is Aug. 13.