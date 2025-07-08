Kendall County looks to curb use of ATVs, dirt bikes and more on public roads

The Kendall County Sheriff’s Office has seen a steady increase in complaints regarding non-highway vehicles being operated on public roadways, often by children.

These vehicles include all-terrain vehicles, dirt bikes, mini-bikes and go-karts.

“In most cases, it is unlawful to operate an off-highway vehicle on a public roadway,” the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. “It is also a violation to operate such a vehicle on Kendall County Forest Preserve property.”

The Sheriff’s Office aims to gain voluntary compliance by educating operators and their parents or guardians about the dangers and legal consequences of operating such vehicles on public roadways.

“Anyone operating a non-highway vehicle on a public roadway or in a Kendall County Forest Preserve will be subject to citation and the vehicle may be towed,” the release said.

Illinois law prohibits driving non-highway vehicles on public roads. The Sheriff’s Office encourages operators and parents/guardians to ensure the safe and legal operation of off-highway vehicles in an appropriate setting such as on private property with the authorization of the property owner or at a location designated for such activities.

“We are taking these steps now with the hope that a serious injury crash involving a non-highway vehicle can be prevented in the future,” the release said.