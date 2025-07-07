Fireworks cause of Montgomery house fire

The Bristol Kendall Fire Protection District responded to a three vehicle crash in Yorkville involving serious injuries. (Joey Weslo)

A firework ignited a house in Montgomery on the Fourth of July, with flames crawling up the home’s side.

The Bristol Kendall Fire Protection District responded to the fire in the 2000 block of Monarchos Lane in Montgomery at 10:04 p.m. on July 4.

An investigation of the fire points to expired fireworks discarded in a garbage can being the source, according to fire officials.

“The Bristol Kendall Fire Protection District urges residents to ensure items such as fireworks or charcoal are completely out before throwing them away in your garbage,” Assistant Chief Ryan Cihak said in a release. “If possible, we recommend placing your garbage cans away from the home.”

Upon arrival, the fire crew encountered smoke coming from the side of the two-story home. Residents were outside of the house attempting to extinguish the fire with a garden hose, according to the release.

Firefighters doused the fire with water while members of the fire crew conducted searches and checked the upstairs level for fire expansion.

There are no reported injuries to any residents or attending firefighters. The crews were on the scene for an hour and a half, according to the release.

The district from the Yorkville area was assisted by the Oswego Fire Protection District, the Little Rock Fox Fire Protection District from Plano, the Montgomery Fire Protection District and the Montgomery Police Department.