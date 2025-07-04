Aurora man charged with burglary, aggravated criminal sexual abuse in Kendall County

An Aurora man faces several charges, including burglary and aggravated criminal sexual abuse, following a Kendall County Sheriff’s investigation.

Eduardo Hernandez-Maravillo, 35, of Aurora, was apprehended on July 2 in unincorporated Montgomery by members of the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Marshals Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force, according to a news release from the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office.

On June 8, deputies from the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office responded after receiving a report of an individual found inside a house in the 0–100 block of Cypress Drive in unincorporated Bristol Township, the release said. An investigation was immediately launched by Sheriff’s Office investigators.

Investigators learned the victim had interacted with the suspect earlier in the evening, the release said.

Hernandez-Maravillo appears to have followed the victim back to their residence, where he entered the home and approached the victim who was asleep at the time, according to the sheriff’s office. The victim awoke after Hernandez-Maravillo allegedly made physical contact and he fled from the residence, according to the sheriff’s office.

Sheriff’s Office investigators reviewed pertinent information and evidence and were able to identify Hernandez-Maravillo as a suspect, according to the release.

The Kendall County State’s Attorney’s Office reviewed the case and approved charges, leading to the issuance of a warrant on June 13.

Hernandez-Maravillo has been charged with two felony counts of residential burglary, one felony count of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, one felony count of attempted criminal sexual assault, one felony count of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, two felony counts of criminal trespass to a residence, one felony count of stalking and one felony count of aggravated battery.

After the warrant was issued, the sheriff’s office and members of the U.S. Marshals Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force worked to locate Hernandez-Maravillo, according to the release.

He was located and taken into custody by members of the U.S. Marshals Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force on July 2, with the assistance of the Aurora Police Department and the Kendall County Cooperative Police Assistance Team, according to the release.

Hernandez-Maravillo was taken to the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office for processing and remains in custody awaiting a pre-trial detention hearing.