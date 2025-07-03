Yorkville Community Band enjoys record membership heading into Fourth of July

The Yorkville Community Band marches in a past Yorkville Independence Day Parade. The band is comprised of musicians up into their 80s and has grown to record size in 2025. (Julie Walker for Shaw Local News Network)

Every Fourth of July, the pride of Yorkville battles sweltering heat, donning their trademark red and white attire, marching to the beat of patriotic tunes.

Playing an indelible part in thousands of people’s Independence Day traditions, the Yorkville Community Band has grown to its largest ever size.

Known for their parade march and performance in Town Square park, the band has swelled to 160 participants, emanating from all over the region, several other states, and even one from Japan.

While the musicians range in age from seventh graders to some in their 80s, what unites them is a passion for reaching the emotional center of the Yorkville community.

Linda Duy, co-founder of the band 33 years ago, and a retired Yorkville elementary band teacher, said the outpouring of support for the band is all about sharing something magical in the music that ignites us all.

“It’s a universal language, it doesn’t matter your background, your age, it touches those emotions that make us all human,” Duy said. “It provides such community, whether you’re a performer or just listening. You never forget seeing the community come together like this. It’s amazing the quality of the musicians and the patriotic spirit you get from experiencing it.”

While preparing for Yorkville’s 2025 Independence Day festivities, Duy said each year feels like getting the band together all over again.

She hatched the idea for a community band in 1992 with her best friend from Yorkville High School, band co-founder Susan Munson. Their original idea was to recruit a couple dozen former high school band mates to ride on a float with them in the Independence Day parade.

But by the time word started to spread, more than 60 people joined for the inaugural performance in 1993, mostly Yorkville High School band alumni. That was way too many for a float.

While carrying their instruments, the band marched the entire length of the parade and have done so every year since.

Duy said it’s now hard to imagine the parade and festivities without the community band. She said from rekindling memories of playing decades ago in high school, to younger musicians getting in their first steps, sharing the music with the community is a transcendent experience.

“We love mentoring the younger musicians, and for the older band members, it sparks something inside them they haven’t felt in a while, you’re never too old to pick up your instrument again,” Duy said. “Many have gone years without playing. It all comes back, it rekindles the enjoyment.”

The band comes together for only six rehearsals a year before their big march and hour-long park performance. Duy said an energy radiates across all the members as they get closer to the performance day.

“I’m excited to see the continued growth and seeing our old friends come back year after year,” Duy said. “With the new faces, we get to hear stories about how music has played a part in their lives. Everybody has a story to share. Everyone finds it special that we’re a part of other families’ Fourth of July tradition.”

Duy said she’s especially excited this year for Bobby Vriezen as conductor with the help of Justin Heinekamp, both current band directors at Yorkville High School.

With the band growing in both size and popularity each year, Duy said it touches both her and Munson to leave behind a community-defining legacy when it comes time to finally hang up their instruments and marching shoes.

“I hope it continues far beyond me and Susan, that the town continues to realize the importance of music,” Duy said. “To see the excitement in young kids in the crowd means everything. I hope the community continues embracing that and it continues to live on as a tradition in Yorkville for many years to come after I’m gone.”

To learn more or to join the community band, visit yorkvillemusic.org/ycb or email ycbhuly4th@gmail.com.