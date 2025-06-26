Crumbl Cookies plans to open Oswego store

Crumbl Cookies, which has more than 1,000 stores across the country (including stores in all 50 states), plans to open a store at 1530 Douglas Road in Oswego between Buffalo Wild Wings and Orangetheory Fitness. (Photo provided by the village of Oswego)

One of the fastest-growing dessert companies in the country plans to open a store in Oswego.

Crumbl Cookies, which has more than 1,000 stores across the country (including stores in all 50 states), plans to open a store at 1530 Douglas Road in Oswego between Buffalo Wild Wings and Orangetheory Fitness.

The village of Oswego made the announcement Thursday on its Facebook page. The store plans to open in September.

“Get ready for a variety of gourmet treats with rotating flavors in those signature pink boxes as Crumbl will soon be starting the interior demolition of the space in preparation for a September grand opening,” the post states. “Mark your calendars — the cookie craze is about to crumble its way into Oswego in the most delicious way!"

Crumbl Cookies was founded in 2017 when co-founders and cousins Jason McGowan and Sawyer Hemsley teamed up on a quest to bake the perfect chocolate chip cookie. They opened their first store in Logan, Utah.

Customers can watch as their cookies are being made.

“With the genius idea of structuring the bakery as an open-concept kitchen, Crumbl provides customers a first-hand experience watching as their cookies are mixed, balled and baked,” states its website.