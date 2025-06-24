Egg-static for the community, cafe in Yorkville launches new senior and catering menus

Owners Matt and Hannah Gocmen of Yolkville Cafe in Yorkville are proud to announce the launching of their new senior menu and their new catering menu for large events. (Joey Weslo)

Since cracking the first eggs, owners Matt and Hannah Gocmen of Yolkville Cafe, have been astounded how welcoming and friendly the Yorkville community has been. Now, they want to do something special for the community.

Since their grand opening last October, they listened to their customers and what the community’s specific needs. Starting June 20, Yolkville Cafe will be featuring an all new senior menu designed to the tastes of their loyal customers, and an all-new catering menu for events, will no limit to the number of people they can serve.

“We’re incredibly grateful for the support we’ve received from the Yorkville community since taking over the business,” Hannah Gocmen said. “From the very beginning, everyone here welcomed us with open arms, and it truly feels like home.”

The new senior menu features discounted prices with the same tasty food.

Ashley Medows pours coffee for Lori Michelson and Roger Treend of Bristol at Yolkville, the former Silver Dollars Restaurant at 102. E. Stagecoach Trail in Yorkville (Sandy Bressner)

Matt Gocmen said he’s really excited to share the new catering menu, especially the alfredo burgers, patty melts, and beef sandwiches.

“We’ve met so many wonderful people, our customers, neighbors, and fellow small business owners, and we couldn’t ask for a better place to grow,” Hannah Gocmen said. “Every day, we’re inspired to bring something special to the table.”

Matt Gocmen said it’s been a wonderful journey from first smelling the kebabs and Turkish and Albanian dishes his parents cooked as a child, to being able to prepare unique dishes for the Yorkville community.

“Yorkville has treated us like family,” Matt Gocmen said. “I love that everyone knows everyone who comes in here. The whole community is so passionate about supporting local businesses, we feel truly supported.”

Yolkville Cafe is located at 102 E. Stagecoach Trail.

You can see the full menu and hours at yolkvillecafe.com or by calling 630-553-1835.