Oeuf and running: Yolkville restaurant opening in old Silver Dollars location

Matt Gocmen is the new owner of Yolkville, the former Silver Dollars Restaurant at 102. E. Stagecoach Trail in Yorkville. The restuarant plans to open On Oct. 15, 2024. (Sandy Bressner)

A new breakfast and lunch dining spot is opening in Yorkville, and the owners promise their creative meals, like strawberry cheesecake pancakes and ice cream waffle sandwiches, are all they’re cracked up to be.

Owners Matt Gocmen, and his wife Hannah, are opening Yolkville in the former Silver Dollars Restaurant at 102 E. Stagecoach Trail. Matt Gocmen said they are keeping many of Silver Dollars’ popular meals while also adding some new specialties emblematic of his life story.

“My parents taught me what they learned,” Gocmen said. “I grew up in the business and knew I would take over that life from my Dad. His specialty was breakfast and lunch and he could make some really good dishes. But, my favorite above everything was always his chocolate chip pancakes.”

Gocmen said his passion for cuisine was developed as a child in his parent’s kitchen, smelling the kebabs and Turkish and Albanian dishes they were always lovingly making. Gocmen said he grew up surrounded by the cuisine world and always knew he would make a living providing people unique dishes.

“We are trying to provide a family-run business with a welcoming atmosphere and home-style cooking,” Gocmen said. “The people of Yorkville have been so welcoming and friendly. I was shocked by the amount of people who have been supportive of our business. I’m so glad I came to this town.”

Ashley Medows pours coffee for Lori Michelson and Roger Treend of Bristol at Yolkville, the former Silver Dollars Restaurant at 102. E. Stagecoach Trail in Yorkville (Sandy Bressner)

The community will be able to explore the new menu on Yolkville’s official public opening on Tuesday, Oct. 15. Welcoming guests is an all new yellow, black, and white decorated interior designed to provide an inviting space for friends and families to share stories and laughs over breakfast or lunch.

Gocmen said he has fallen in love with Yolkville’s new pumpkin pancakes. He said for breakfast he would recommend people trying something they have never tasted before from their omelette and skillet selection. For lunch, Gocmen said all the panini sandwiches are delicious.

Gocmen said any nerves he had moving into the community two months ago with his wife were erased when he discovered how welcoming and embracing the community is.

“I love interacting and talking with people of the community all day long,” Gocmen said. “I love watching people smile and getting to make families happy.”

He said the support of his wife has been immeasurable as they have embarked on this new adventure in their lives.

“It’s been a really good feeling having her support every day,” Gocmen said. “It makes everything wonderful and so much easier in the process.”

Gocmen said his lifetime in the restaurant service industry has taught him how to ensure community members receive the best hospitality and service while dining. He said while people may come for the great food and reasonable prices, he hopes the friendly and welcoming atmosphere provides a home away from home for all his new community friends.