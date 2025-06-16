Kendall County event to shine light on elder abuse Tuesday

Community members gathered to speak out against cuts to the federal Older Americans Act at the Senior Services Associates community center on Wednesday, May 28, 2025 in Yorkville. (Sandy Bressner)

Senior Services Associates will be observing World Elder Abuse Awareness Day on Tuesday in Yorkville.

The day is dedicated to raising awareness and providing vital information about elder abuse.

Events will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday at 908 Game Farm Road, Yorkville.

“Elder abuse is a serious issue that harms older adults and can take many forms—including neglect, physical, emotional, financial, or sexual abuse. The impact is profound, often robbing individuals of their dignity, safety, and well-being," the release from Senior Services stated.

Trained staff is available to investigate reports of elder abuse and to educate the community about how to recognize, prevent, and report it, according to the release.

Senior Services Associates will be hosting World Elder Abuse Awareness Day events in both Kendall County and Kane County.

“Our Adult Protective Services team will host a series of presentations designed to underscore the power of knowledge, community engagement, awareness, and support for high-risk seniors. These events aim to empower individuals and strengthen our collective commitment to protecting older adults,” the release stated.