After several bullets strike Yorkville homes in recent years, resident takes action

The Yorkville City Council approved the 2024 tax levy at their Oct. 8 meeting. The tax levy will be further discussed at a public hearing at the Nov. 12 meeting to pave finalization for the levy that is projected to result in savings for Yorkville homeowners on their property bills. (Joey Weslo)

Nina Swistara knows the safety a house provides her family can be shattered in a heartbeat. After two gun bullets tore into her home while her family was inside, the Yorkville mother is taking action.

Swistara pleaded to Yorkville city council members for their support.

“These shots came from a neighbor in an unincorporated part of town where firearm discharge is currently allowed on private property,” Swistara said at the June 10 Yorkville City Council meeting. “Thankfully, no one was injured, but it could have been so much worse. What happened to me can happen to any of us. No family should fear gunfire coming into their home.”

Swistara’s case highlights an ongoing issue in Yorkville. She said in the last two years there have been six other such safety instances, with bullets striking homes in Countryside, Greenbriar, and most recently in the Heartland subdivision. Swistara’s home is near the Windett Ridge subdivision.

The Yorkville Police Department confirmed there have been several instances of bullets striking homes in Yorkville over the past few weeks.

While the pattern of present, the solution is a bit more tricky.

This is because even though the homes that were struck are within Yorkville, the bullets were fired from gun owners in unincorporated properties. Even though the bullets crossed city boundaries, jurisdiction resides with Kendall County where the guns were fired.

Swistara said she is pushing the Kendall County Board to pass a county-wide ordinance prohibiting shooting in unincorporated areas near residential areas, including within 300 yards of three or more homes. Illinois state law provides counties the authority to adopt the ordinance.

Her campaign for change is resonating with several community members. More than 600 have signed her petition at change.org calling for the county to adopt the ordinance, establish designated firing areas at safe distances from residential zones, increase neighborhood patrols, and enforce penalties for negligent discharge of firearms.

“I’m asking for your help and voice to support this change, whether it’s in the form of public endorsement, coordination with the county board, or simply recognizing that the city’s residents are being put at risk by laws that stop short of protecting us at our borders,” Swistara said.

Yorkville Police Deputy Chief Garrett Carlyle said the department helped the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office identify the unincorporated areas from where some of the bullets were fired. He said the main investigation is being conducted by the sheriff’s office and is ongoing.

Carlyle said the Yorkville police are partnering with the sheriff’s office and spoke with the Kendall County State’s Attorney’s Office to figure out primary jurisdiction and possible solutions.

“We would be in favor to partner with the county to do whatever makes our residents safe, but also does not infringe upon any sort of liberties,” Carlyle said. “I had spoken with the Kendall County Board, they were asking for details, and about the concerns from our residents. We said we’ll be great partners in whatever they need.”

Swistara said she is hoping some County Board representatives endorse taking action at its upcoming June 17 meeting.

You can learn more about the issue at change.org/p/prevent-unsafe-gunfire-near-yorkville-homes.