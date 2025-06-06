The Children’s Courtyard in Yorkville celebrates ribbon-cutting for childcare programs

The Children's Courtyard celebrated a ribbon-cutting ceremony in Yorkville. (Photo Provided By The Yorkville Area Chamber of Commerce)

Jessica Wathen, school director of Yorkville’s new The Children’s Courtyard, knows how to celebrate a ribbon-cutting – with alpacas, ice cream and face painting.

Welcoming children and their families to the new location at 708 E Veterans Parkway, Wathen celebrated with fellow care specialists, friends, family and local business leaders. The event was hosted by the Yorkville Area Chamber of Commerce on May 16.

The new school offers infant care, preschool and before and after school programs for up to 170 students.

A new Children's Courtyard school has opened in Yorkville at 708 E. Veterans Parkway. (Joey Weslo)

The interior of the school was completely remodeled to help facilitate active learning experiences. The school also upgraded the outdoor playground.

The school offers programs for children ages 6 weeks to 12-years old through their Infant Care, Preschool and before- and after-school programs, according to the company’s website.

Children’s Courtyard is owned by the Learning Care Group, the second largest early education and child care operator in the nation, according to city documents.

Under Wathen, the school employs 30 staff members.

At the ribbon-cutting celebration, the alpacas were brought by The Lucky Clover Farm, the ice cream served by Foxy’s Ice Cream Truck, and the face artistry by Lisa’s Face Painting.

You can learn more about the school’s services by visiting childrenscourtyard.com.

You can also contact them through the Yorkville Area Chamber of Commerce’s business directory.