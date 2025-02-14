New school opening in Yorkville offers infant care, preschool, and before and after school programs

A new Children's Courtyard school has opened in Yorkville at 708 E. Veterans Parkway. (Joey Weslo)

A new school has opened in Yorkville specializing in offering active learning experiences for up to 170 students.

The Children’s Courtyard of Yorkville, located at 708 E. Veterans Parkway, has moved into the building that formerly housed The Heartland School. Before opening, it completely renovated the school’s interior. The school also upgraded the outdoor playground.

The school offers programs for children ages 6 weeks to 12-years old through their Infant Care, Preschool and Before-and-After School programs, according to the company’s website.

Children’s Courtyard is owned by the Learning Care Group, which is the second largest early education and childcare operator in the nation, according to city documents.

The school employs 30 staff members under director Jessica Wathen.

You can learn more about the school’s services by visiting childrenscourtyard.com.