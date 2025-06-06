Ruptured gas line fuels construction equipment fire in Oswego

A ruptured gas line fueled a construction equipment fire Friday, June 6, 2025, near Wolf Road and Fifth Street in Oswego. (Photo provided by Oswego Fire Protection District)

A fire that consumed two excavators in Oswego and continued to burn eight hours later was fueled by a ruptured natural gas line Friday, Oswego Fire Protection District officials said.

The Oswego Fire Protection District responded to the fire about 10:30 a.m. Friday near Wolf Road and Fifth Street, according to a news release.

Dispatch told first responders that a second excavator caught fire while crews were en route, requiring more resources needed at the property.

The village of Oswego alerted the public about 11 a.m. that Wolf Road was closed in both directions between Secretariat Lane and Roth Road, including at the intersection of Wolf and Fifth Street, due to the fire.

An update posted on Facebook reported that the village expected the road closure until at least 6 p.m. as crews worked the fire.

“Please stay away from the area for everyone’s safety,” the village requested in the post. “Numerous drivers have been observed operating their vehicles in an unsafe manner in an attempt to film the scene. Officers will be in the area issuing tickets for distracted driving [$164 fine].”

Crews have been working to prevent the fire from spreading, officials said.

When firefighters arrived, they discovered the fire was being fueled by a ruptured natural gas line.

The fire remains active as of 5 p.m. while NICOR crews dig and clamp off the affected gas line, according to the release.

Multiple agencies responded and are expected to remain at the site for several hours. They include the Oswego Fire Protection District, Oswego police, Oswego Public Works, Kendall County EMA, NICOR, Occupational Safety and Health Administration, Environmental Protection Agency and Illinois Commerce Commission.

“There is no immediate hazard to the public at this time, from the incident,” the Oswego Fire Protection District said in the release.

The department requests residents to always call 911 or NICOR anytime they smell natural gas.