Down the Garden Path: Growing pumpkins for fall fun

There are many uses for pumpkins in the fall, including cooking, baking, decorating and crafts such as the always fun Jack-o’-Lantern. If you are interested in growing your own pumpkins for this fall, now is the time to prepare!

Pumpkins are very easy to grow by sowing seeds directly into the soil. Delay planting seeds until the risk of a frost has passed, as pumpkins tend to be very tender plants. Planting later will also avoid early development of the pumpkin, which can result in rotting prior to Halloween. The best time to sow pumpkin seeds in your garden is usually late May to mid-June in Northern Illinois. This allows the soil time to warm up from the last frost that usually occurs in mid-May.

There are many sizes, colors, shapes, and even tastes to consider when selecting the type of pumpkin to grow. It really depends on what you plan to do with them and how much room you have available to grow them. Small ornamental pumpkins take less space to grow and come in many colors, including green, white, orange, and pink. Pie pumpkins are sweet and usually medium in size. Larger pumpkins can be used for décor or crafting, but are vining and need larger spaces to grow. Some pumpkins have very thick rinds, making them difficult to carve but longer-lasting when used to decorate.

Pumpkins require well-drained, fertile soil and lots of sunshine. Four to five seeds are planted in “hills” at a depth of one inch and should be spaced at least five to six feet apart if a vining variety. Bush or miniature varieties can be planted closer, so follow the packet’s instructions. Once plants start to appear, thin the weaker ones down to 2-3 plants per hill. Pumpkins will tolerate some drought, but should be watered if not receiving sufficient rain. Make sure to keep them weed-free. Bee pollination is required for pumpkin plants to produce, so avoid using insecticides. Side dress with compost when the first blossoms appear.

Powdery mildew can occur on pumpkin plants which can be made worse by getting the leaves wet. Water at the roots to prevent this. Insects, such as cucumber beetle and squash borer, can infest pumpkin plants at any point, but are most commonly seen in late summer. These insects can bore into vines and kill plants or mar pumpkins as they develop. You can hand-pick these insects if visible. If using a pesticide, follow the label’s instructions and apply when blossoms are closed at the end of the day.

Pumpkin harvest usually occurs late September or early October before a heavy frost sets in. Harvest earlier if vines start to die and store pumpkins in a cool (around 50 degrees), dry area until needed. Harvest with a sharp knife with several inches of stem left on, as pumpkins without stems will not keep. Make sure to add pumpkins to your compost pile at the end of the season. For more information on pumpkin varieties and recipes, check out the Illinois Extension.

About the author: Darlie Simersonis a certified Master Gardener and Naturalist volunteer with the University of Illinois Extension serving DuPage, Kane and Kendall counties.