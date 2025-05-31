Fire causes $2k in damages to office building along Route 34 in Yorkville

(File photo) The Bristol Kendall Fire Protection District responded to a fire on the outside of an office building along Route 34 in Yorkville. (Joey Weslo)

A fire spreading along the outside of an office building on Route 34 in Yorkville resulted in around $2,000 in damage.

The Bristol-Kendall Fire Protection District responded to the fire on Wednesday, May 28, in the 8400 block of Route 34. Two people at the scene helped put out the fire before the fire crews took over, according to a news release by the department.

Fire crews removed burnt siding on the outside of the office building to check if the fire had spread. Around five gallons of water were used to extinguish some hot spots, according to the release.

A search of the building found no occupants inside and no signs that the fire had spread further into the office building. There were no reported injuries to any people or any members of the fire crew, according to the release.

The department was assisted on the scene by the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office, the Little Rock Fox Fire Protection District near Plano and the Oswego Fire Protection District.