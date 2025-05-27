St. Bede’s Lily Bosnich brings home silver in both 1A hurdle events

St. Bede’s Lily Bosnich, center, clears the final hurdle just behind Tuscola's Lia Patterson in the 300-meter hurdles during the IHSA Class 1A Girls Track & Field State Finals on Saturday, May 24, 2025. (Tiffany Blanchette/Tiffany Blanchette)

CHARLESTON – St. Bede junior Lily Bosnich has repeatedly lowered the area record in the 100-meter hurdles over the last month.

On the last day of the season Saturday, she did it again.

Bosnich ran a 14.43 seconds to place second in the event at the Class 1A state track and field meet at Eastern Illinois University’s O’Brien Stadium.

The Bruin junior came back later to run a 43.40 in the 300 hurdles to break her own area record in that event as well and bring home another second-place finish.

Bosnich finished behind Tuscola senior Lia Patterson in both races. Patterson three-peated in the 300 hurdles in 43.16 and repeated in the 100 hurdles in 14.39.

“I felt really good about today,” Bosnich said. “There’s nothing I can be upset about — PRs and school records in both races.”

Having a rare good-weather day was a plus.

“That definitely helped,” Bosnich said. “Prelims was rough for me. I run a lot better in warm weather.”

Bosnich increase her career total to seven state medals, a program best.

St. Bede coach Marty Makransky expected big things from Bosnich.

“I really did,” he said. “She had worked so hard. She was so focused on these two events. ... She’s just that kind of competitor. You can’t coach that kind of competitiveness.”

IHSA Girls State Track & Field Mendota’s Mariyah Elam competes in high jump during the IHSA Class 2A Girls Track & Field State Finals on Saturday, May 24, 2025. (Tiffany Blanchette/Tiffany Blanchette)

LaSalle-Peru senior Elli Sines wrapped up her high school career by placing fifth in the 2A 100 hurdles with a PR of 15.07.

“I think I ended strong,” she said. “It’s a good way to end the season.”

Sines started hurdling in grade school, “but I wasn’t the best. And then freshman year I was kind of scared to go for it but I just went for it anyways. I liked the girls that were already running the hurdles, so I liked being around them. Then I ended up doing (well) so I kept sticking with it.”

Mendota sophomore Mariyah Elam, the defending 2A high jump champ, was runner-up this year at 1.67 meters.

Henry-Midland’s Daniella Bumber won two medals in 1A, taking third in the 400 with a season best of 56.18 and ninth in the 1A 100 (12.58). She now owns eight state medals, the most in program history.

Henry-Senachwine’s Daniella Bumber finishes in third place the 400 m dash during the IHSA Class 1A Girls Track & Field State Finals on Saturday, May 24, 2025. (Tiffany Blanchette)

Seneca’s Lia Coleman was ninth in the 1A 400 with a PR of 59.57. The Fighting Irish also took eighth in the 4x400 relay (4:09.78) and finished ninth in the 1A 4x800 relay (10:02.64). Both times were season bests.

Sandwich junior Sunny Weber completed the distance triple crown.

After winning the Class 2A state cross country championship in November with a personal record time of 16 minutes, 11.27 seconds, she won the 3,200 and the 1,600 on Saturday.

Weber started the day on the memorable note, winning the 3,200 for the second straight year in a time of 10:29.04.

In a stunning finish, Weber blazed the field in the 1,600 for a first-place time of 4:41.90 to etch her name in the IHSA record books with an historic ending to her running season. Weber set a new 2A state record, topping former Woodstock star Kayla Beattie’s time of 4:43.65 set in the 2011 finals.

“I tried to block it out and not get too much into my mind, and just thought of the 1,600 like it was any other race and not get my nerves worked up,” Weber said. “I just tried to not think too much and run. I’m very happy and amazed that I did it.

“My plan coming in was to feel relaxed and just be able to focus on the 1,600 and get a PR. I don’t pay attention to a lot of (records). My coach gave me the idea to go for the state record. I was looking at the clock at the end, wasn’t sure if I could do it. I knew it was going to be hard, but I tried my best to go for it. Getting to the back stretch and knowing I had the record was amazing. During the race it didn’t feel the best for me, but the feeling afterwards made up for all the pain.”