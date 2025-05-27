Minooka ambulance driver cited following Friday crash at Ridge, Wildy roads

A Minooka ambulance driver has been charged with failing to reduce speed to avoid an accident following a crash at Ridge and Wildy roads on May 23.

Jacob Truhlar, 19, received the citation following an investigation of the crash by the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office. The Sheriff’s Office handled the investigation because the ambulance is a municipal vehicle.

According to a news release from the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office, the ambulance was traveling east on Wildy Road about 3 p.m. with its emergency lights and siren activated. As it entered the intersection with Ridge Road, it collided with a vehicle traveling north on Ridge Road.

A 51-year-old female patient in the ambulance and the 31-year-old male driver of the other vehicle had serious but non-life-threatening injuries, according to the release. Three other people in the ambulance – a 52-year-old female, a 30-year-old male and the ambulance driver – had minor injuries, according to the release.