Sandwich’s Sunny Weber makes splash, completes distance triple crown in record-setting day at IHSA state track

Sandwich’s Sunny Weber celebrates as she easily takes first place in the 3200 m run during the IHSA Class 2A Girls Track & Field State Finals on Saturday, May 24, 2025. (Tiffany Blanchette/Tiffany Blanchette)

CHARLESTON – In her quest to make history, Sandwich junior Sunny Weber had to make a few alterations for Saturday’s Class 2A state track and field meet.

Weber, the defending 3,200-meter champion, made a point to slightly change her outfit for the finals. She added a bit more flair – and a lot of pink.

“Ever since last season, I knew I should’ve brought pink shorts to match my hair clips, so I thought it would be fun this year,” Weber said, sporting several eye-catching hairclips. “Last year I wore black shorts, but I wanted to be more unique this year.”

Unique and fun are a good way to describe Weber’s sterling track performance at Eastern Illinois University’s O’Brien Stadium.

After winning the Class 2A state cross country championship in November with a personal record time of 16 minutes, 11.27 seconds to become the program’s first girls cross country state title winner, Weber added some more first-place hardware on Saturday.

Weber started the day on the memorable note, winning the 3,200 for the second straight year in a time of 10:29.04 to set in motion the possibility of capturing the triple crown – the state cross country, the state track 3,200 and the 1,600 titles.

In a stunning finish, Weber blazed the field in the 1,600 for a first-place time of 4:41.90 to etch her name in the IHSA record books with an historic ending to her running season. Weber set a new 2A state record, topping former Woodstock star Kayla Beattie’s time of 4:43.65 set in the 2011 finals.

“I tried to block it out and not get too much into my mind, and just thought of the 1,600 like it was any other race and not get my nerves worked up,” Weber said of her final race on Saturday. “I just tried to not think too much and run. I’m very happy and amazed that I did it.

“My plan coming in was to feel relaxed and just be able to focus on the 1,600 and get a PR. I don’t pay attention to a lot of (records). My coach gave me the idea to go for the state record. I was looking at the clock at the end, wasn’t sure if I could do it. I knew it was going to be hard, but I tried my best to go for it. Getting to the back stretch and know I had the record was amazing. During the race it didn’t feel the best for me, but the feeling afterwards made up for all the pain.”

IHSA Girls State Track & Field Sandwich’s Sunny Weber celebrates as she sets the new record in the 1600 m run during the IHSA Class 2A Girls Track & Field State Finals on Saturday, May 24, 2025. (Tiffany Blanchette/Tiffany Blanchette)

A few hours earlier, right when the sun popped out, Weber notched the 3,200 title by easily beating Normal’s Zoe Carter (10:39.03).

“I felt pretty good and tried to feel relaxed but smooth at the same time,” Weber said. “That was my goal for this race. The big difference between this year and last year is last year I wasn’t in as good shape as shape as I’m now. It was definitely little bit more tiring last year and I exerted more. I’m happy with how I did last year. We got a new coach last season, so adjusting to his plans, figuring out the right workouts and the mileage was a major help.”

Regarding her triple crown achievement, Weber said an experience in track is significantly different than cross country.

“I think cross country is tougher because there’s so many more people and the course is much harder and less people to push you with the audience,” Weber said. “At state (track) the audience hearing them cheer for me pushes me a lot.”

Somonauk sophomore Alexis Punsalan made program history by capturing the Class 1A pole vault state title with a top mark of 3.66 meters. She placed 10th last season.

“I just had continuous practice and worked hard and did well in my conference meet and my coaches helped a lot,” Punsalan said.

Punsalan said she was happy to be finally healthy and competing against the best in the state. Newark’s Tess Carlson finished in second place (3.50).

“I had back injuries earlier in the season, so this is my meet that I’ve been working hard and trying to do my best,” Punsalan said. “I had so much fun and competing with my teammates and competing in the sport, so I’m happy good things came from the state meet.”

Yorkville senior Courtney Clabough fell short of becoming the second state track champion in her family, but she managed a second-place medal in the 3A shot put (12.80 meters) and added a seventh-place effort in the discus (40.50). She fell just short of her PR in the shot put.

“The key for me today was to keep taking a deep breath and not let myself get too tense in the shot put,” Clabough said. “I think I was pretty fluid. I’m happy with how I did in my fourth time here at state. It feels great to end off the season knowing I’ve performed the best I have at state.”

Her older brother, Kyle, won the shot put title in 2021 and 2022. Clabough, a Kent State recruit, was happy to make her brother proud with her effort at state.

“My brother is here, but don’t get me wrong, I wish I could be up there at his level,” Clabough said. “I still have college to improve. He’s been a great role model for me. He’s the hardest worker I know, and I followed his work ethic and he was so inspiring to me.”

IHSA Girls State Track & Field St. Bede’s Lily Bosnich, center, clears the final hurdle just behind Tuscola's Lia Patterson in the 300 m hurdles during the IHSA Class 1A Girls Track & Field State Finals on Saturday, May 24, 2025. (Tiffany Blanchette/Tiffany Blanchette)

St. Bede junior Lily Bosnich ran a pair of PRs to finish runner-up in both 1A hurdles races. She went 14.43 in the 100s and 43.40 in the 300s to increase her career total to seven state medals, a program best.

“I felt really good about today,” Bosnich said. “There’s nothing I can be upset about — PRs and school records in both races.”

Having a rare good-weather day was a plus.

“That definitely helped,” Bosnich said. “Prelims was rough for me. I run a lot better in warm weather.”

Coach Marty Makransky expected big things from Bosnich.

“I really did,” he said. “She had worked so hard. She was so focused on these two events. ... She’s just that kind of competitor. You can’t coach that kind of competitiveness.”

LaSalle-Peru senior Elli Sines wrapped up her high school career by placing fifth in the 2A 100 hurdles with a PR of 15.07.

“I think I ended strong,” she said. “It’s a good way to end the season.”

Sines started hurdling in grade school, “but I wasn’t the best. And then freshman year I was kind of scared to go for it but I just went for it anyways. I liked the girls that were already running the hurdles, so I liked being around them. Then I ended up doing (well) so I kept sticking with it.”

Mendota sophomore Mariyah Elam, the defending 2A high jump champ, was runner-up this year at 1.67 meters.

Seneca’s Lia Coleman was ninth in the 1A 400 with a PR of 59.57. The Fighting Irish also took eighth in the 4x400 relay (4:09.78) and finished ninth in the 1A 4x800 relay (10:02.64). Both times were season bests.

Henry-Midland’s Daniella Bumber won two medals in 1A, taking third in the 400 with a PR of 56.18 and ninth in the 1A 100 (12.58).