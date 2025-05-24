Yorkville’s Courtney Clabough leads in shot put after state prelims: Friday’s Record Newspapers sports roundup

Girls Track and Field

IHSA state meet: Yorkville senior Courtney Clabough, with a throw of 12.8 meters (42 feet) in the shot put, posted the best distance in Friday’s Class 3A preliminaries in Charleston and is in first place heading into Saturday’s finals.

Clabough advanced in both throwing events, as her best discus attempt of 39.31 meters (128-11) has her in ninth place.

Meanwhile on the track, Sandwich junior Sunny Weber advanced to the finals of the 1,600-meter run with a time of 5:02.28, third-best in Friday’s prelims. Weber, the defending state champion in the 3,200, will also be competing in that event on Saturday.

Oswego East’s 4x100 relay team of Layla Brisbon, Jasha James‚ Kyla Moore and Avaya Kittling-Turner posted the 12th-best time of 48.06 in Friday’s prelims to become the final qualifier in that event for Saturday’s finals.

Softball

Yorkville 2, Lemont 1

Yorkville’s Ellie Fox struck out 11 and scattered seven hits in 6⅓ innings. The Foxes (21-11) scored the runs they needed in the third on an RBI triple by Brooke Ekwinski and RBI double by Callie Ferko.