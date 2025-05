(File photo) This Memorial Day weekend, Plano American Legion Post 395 and Legion Auxiliary is selling red poppies to symbolize those lost in service to their country. (Photo provided)

This Memorial Day weekend, Plano American Legion Post 395 and Legion Auxiliary is selling red poppies to symbolize those lost in service to their country.

“Poppy Days” continues through May 24.

All donations received during the distribution of red poppies is returned to the veterans through the organizations’ service programs.

You can learn more about “Poppy Days” and the services provided by Plano’s American Legion by visiting planolegion.org.