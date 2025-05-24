May 23, 2025
Kendall County Sheriff’s Office investigating crash involving Minooka ambulance

Five individuals were transported from scene

By Eric Schelkopf
Kendall County Sheriff's Office squad car

Kendall County Sheriff's Office squad car (Photo provided)

The Kendall County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a two-vehicle crash involving a Minooka ambulance at Ridge and Wildy roads that occurred at around 3 p.m. Friday.

At the time of the crash, the ambulance was transporting a patient, news release from the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office.

Five people were transported from the scene – four from the ambulance and one from the other vehicle, according to the news release. None of the injuries are believed to be life-threatening.

According to the release, the Sheriff’s Office is handling the investigation because the ambulance is a municipal vehicle.

The roadway was closed for a short time but has since been reopened and the investigation is still ongoing at this time, the release said.