Kendall County Sheriff’s Office investigating crash involving Minooka ambulance

The Kendall County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a two-vehicle crash involving a Minooka ambulance at Ridge and Wildy roads that occurred at around 3 p.m. Friday.

At the time of the crash, the ambulance was transporting a patient, news release from the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office.

Five people were transported from the scene – four from the ambulance and one from the other vehicle, according to the news release. None of the injuries are believed to be life-threatening.

According to the release, the Sheriff’s Office is handling the investigation because the ambulance is a municipal vehicle.

The roadway was closed for a short time but has since been reopened and the investigation is still ongoing at this time, the release said.