Down the Garden Path: Space to fill? Consider ground covers

(File photo) Hardy plumbago makes blue flowers in the spring that turn to burgundy in the fall, and make a stable ground cover for areas of your yard you do not want to mow. (Provided photo)

When I arrived at my new property, I found that the previous owner had not done a good job taking care of the grass. I had quack grass everywhere! A difficult weed, quack grass has to be dug out of the ground. Weed killers, even if you are willing to use them, are ineffective.

I removed the grass with a tiller but realized I did not want to replace it with more grass. It’s a high-maintenance plant that has to be repeatedly mowed, watered, and fertilized and does poorly in heavy shade. It’s also prone to insect damage, such as grubs. So, I started investigating a substitute and found the wonderful world of ground covers.

Unlike grass, ground covers usually require no fertilization, and good ones are disease-free, require minimal water, and suppress weeds. However, care should be taken in selecting varieties, as some can be invasive. Two of my favorites are Ceratostigma (hardy plumbago) and Geranium x cantabrigiense, Bevan’s Variety.

Hardy plumbago, also known as blue leadwort or Ceratostigma plumbaginoides, is a low-growing, slow-spreading beauty. It makes gorgeous blue flowers in spring that become burgundy in the fall. It will slowly spread to fill a bed. It’s completely hardy in our zone. A member of the heath family, it is native to the eastern part of the United States.

Geranium x cantabrigiense, Bevan’s Variety, is what I recommend to people who have a place where nothing grows. It can take sun, shade, high pH, low pH, water and no water. It is evergreen in winter. It produces beautiful pink flowers that do not require deadheading. I put it everywhere I do not want to mow. It’s fabulous around roses, peonies, grasses, and more. If you have too much, just pull it out and share it with your neighbors. I have shared it with at least 10 delighted people.

There are others in the geranium family to consider. Geranium × cantabrigiense “Biokovo” with pink centered white flowers, Geranium × cantabrigiense “Karmina” with lilac pink flowers, or Geranium sanguineum with its ferny foliage in pink and white also are excellent choices.

Other good choices for ground covers include:

Barrenwort, or Epimedium ‘Suphurem’

Alpine strawberries (they clump, rather than run). Look for Fragaria vesca ‘Reugen’

Ladies Mantle, or Alchemilla mollis (consider carefully as this can be a prolific self-seeder)

For shady areas, many varieties of ferns can work well, but research carefully as some can be very aggressive.

Watch for invasives

Beware of the ground covers that are more trouble than they are worth. Some are heavily promoted and widely available. Ajuga is a monster in many gardens. It spreads rapidly through rhizomes. The fact that it is a member of the mint family should give everyone pause. Lily of the valley is incredibly persistent, spreads where it wants, and is very difficult to remove. I inherited it and find that it needs to be reined in almost every year. Also note that, while wonderfully fragrant, all parts of the plant are highly poisonous and therefore pets and small children should be carefully supervised around this plant. Who needs the work? For more information on gardening, visit here.

About the author: Donna Mack is the University of Illinois Extension Master Gardener serving Kane County.

Have a question for the Master Gardeners? Residents can contact the Kendall County Master Gardener volunteers from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday by calling 630-553-5823, stopping in at 7775B IL Route 47, Yorkville, or emailing uiemg-kendall@illinois.edu. For helpful hints on what to include in your email, please visit go.illinois.edu/HelpDeskMGdkk.