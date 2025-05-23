Newark baseball advances to regional final: Thursday’s Record Newspapers sports roundup

Baseball

Newark 8, Somonauk 3

The Norsemen (13-21) scored three runs in the fifth inning and four in the sixth to rally for the win in the Class 1A Ottawa Marquette Regional semifinal.

Payton Wills was 2 for 4 with three RBIs and a run scored, Eastin McBroom 3 for 4 with three RBIs and Kiptyn Bleuer 2 for 3 with three runs scored for Newark, which advances to face Marquette in Saturday’s regional final.

Oswego East 10, Oswego 4

Jacsen Tucker went 3 for 4 with a homer, three runs scored and two RBIs and Devin Wheaton doubled and drove in four runs as the Wolves (16-18, 7-8) won the rubber game of the three-game series. Dylan King homered and Quinn Stanley went 3 for 4 with a run scored for Oswego (20-14, 4-11).

Streator 5, Plano 1

Amari Bryant had two hits at the plate and Jason Phillips struck out seven on the mound for Plano (11-20).

Girls Track and Field

Class 1A state: Newark’s Tess Carlson cleared 2.90 meters in the pole vault to advance to Saturday’s state finals, while Newark teammate Addison Ness went 10.64 meters in the triple jump to put her in 10th place heading into Saturday’s finals.

Softball

Sycamore 2, Oswego 1 (8 innings)

Jaelynn Anthony struck out 11 in 5 1/3 innings of relief, but the visiting Panthers (31-2) were held to two hits and Sycamore scored a run in the bottom of the eighth for the win.

Plano 7, Rochelle 0

Chesney Schimandle threw a complete-game shutout, Lindsey Cocks was 2 for 4 with a homer and Chloe Rowe and Taylor Downs also had two hits for Plano.

Boys Volleyball

Oswego d. Joliet West 25-22, 25-18

The Panthers clinched the Southwest Prairie Conference championship with the win.