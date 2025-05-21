Memorial Day ceremony in Yorkville on May 26 in Town Square Park

(file photo) Last year, the Yorkville Boy Scout Troop 40 participated in the Yorkville American Legion Memorial Day ceremony in Town Square Park in Yorkville. (Eric Schelkopf)

Yorkville’s annual Memorial Day ceremony begins 11:30 a.m. on Memorial Day, Monday, May 26 in Town Square Park, 301 N. Bridge Street.

Last year, hundreds attended the event to commemorate those who have gave their lives and to honor military veterans and their families.

The event is hosted by the Yorkville American Legion and the parks and recreation department.

This year’s ceremony will feature the reading of the names printed on the Memorial in Yorkville Town Square.

Music will be performed by the Yorkville Middle School band.