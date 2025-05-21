Here are 5 storylines to watch for Kendall County-area athletes at the IHSA girls state track and field meet

Sunny Weber of Sandwich wins the varsity girls race during the Naperville North Twilight Cross Country Invitational in October in Naperville. (Sandy Bressner)

The IHSA girls track and field state meet is this weekend on the campus of Eastern Illinois in Charleston. Class 1A preliminaries are scheduled for Thursday, Class 2A and Class 3A prelims Friday, with the finals in all three classes set for Saturday.

Here are five storylines to watch for Kendall County-area athletes this weekend:

Can Sunny Weber repeat, and more?

Sunny Weber probably has enough state medals to fill her closet.

The Sandwich junior is a three-time state medalist in cross country and won the Class 2A state championship last fall. She was a two-time state medalist in track and field both as a freshman and sophomore, with the Class 2A 3,200-meter championship last spring.

Can she go back-to-back ... and even more?

Weber looks poised for a big weekend in Charleston. She posted the state’s top 3,200 time by over 11 seconds of 10:47.13 in sectionals, which is a modest time for Weber. She went a personal best 10:02.13 at the Arcadia Invitational in California, and 10:15.80 at the Kishwaukee River Conference meet, so Weber figures to be a big favorite in the event.

And it’s a realistic possibility that Weber could be a double state champion. Her 1,600 time at sectionals of 5:07.24 was third-best in the state – Manteno freshman Klarke Goranson posted the top time of 5:03.82. But Weber owns the outdoor season’s best 1,600 time of 4:46.29, five seconds faster than Goranson’s best time.

Courtney Clabough’s chase for final throwing medals

While Weber is the area stalwart on the track, Yorkville senior Courtney Clabough is just about as decorated in the throwing events.

Clabough is a three-time state medalist in the shot put, one-time in the discus, and is back at state again in both events.

And appears to be peaking at the right time.

Clabough posted the third-best sectional shot put throw of 12.35 meters, a season-best distance. Her discus throw of 41.53 was also third-best in the state at sectionals, and a career-long.

Clabough, who will compete collegiately at Kent State, figures to be in medal contention in both in Charleston.

Newark’s field event standouts

Newark has been a regular on the medal podium in recent years. Kiara Wesseh alone was a back-to-back state high jump in 2023 and 2024, and was part of four medals last year.

Wesseh is now a freshman at Baylor, but Newark athletes again should be in the medal mix in field events.

Newark senior Tess Carlson posted the state’s third-best pole vault mark of 3.36 meters. Fellow Newark senior Addison Ness had the sixth-best triple jump at sectionals of 10.92 meters. Carlson was seventh at state last year, while Ness just missed the medal stand, finishing 10th.

Carlson also has the state’s third-best pole vault this spring of 3.45 meters, Ness the sixth-best triple jump of 11.00 meters.

Can Yorkville medal in a relay again?

Yorkville has done well over the years at state in relay events, particularly the 4x800 relay. This time, the Foxes are in the hunt in the 4x400.

A young group of sophomores Niah Kallan, Janae Stewart and Aaliyah Stewart and senior Julia Hosu ran a 3:58.13, a season-best and the state’s 10th-fastest time at sectionals. They will probably need to run at least that time, or better, to make the finals and put themselves in medal contention.

Who else is there to watch?

In Class 3A, Oswego East is well-represented with Ava Karg in the pole vault, Kailynn Grinnell in high jump, Delia Akyea in triple jump, Lia Paribello in the discus, Layla Brisbon in the 100 hurdles, as well as the 4x800, 4x100 and 4x200 relays.

Oswego qualified sophomore Destiny Hicks in the 200, Yorkville Athena Triner in the 800 and Aaliyah Stewart in the 300 hurdles. In Class 2A, Plano’s Kaylee Klatt qualified in the 100 hurdles and the Reapers are also sending their 4x200 relay.