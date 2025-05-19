Oswego Township Board presents Meals on Wheels for Northern Illinois $10,000 donation

Meals on Wheels for Northern Illinois thanked the Oswego Township Board of Trustees for its $10,000 donation to the organization.

A news release from the organization praised the “leadership and vision” of township supervisor Joe West; trustees Judy Bush, William Helgeson, and Donna Sawicki; and clerk Ken Holmstrom.

Meals on Wheels for Northern Illinois serves adults age 60+ in Kendall, Grundy, Will and suburban Cook County. The organization provides home-delivered meals as well as social café lunches with games, crafts, exercises, special presentations and more.

Meals on Wheels for Northern Illinois thanks the Oswego Township Board of Trustees for its generous $10,000 donation to Meals on Wheels for Northern Illinois. (Photo provided by Elizabeth Bowman)

There is a small suggested donation per meal, but no one is ever turned away if unable or unwilling to pay, according to the organization. All meals follow nutritional guidelines for older adults.

Meals on Wheels for Northern Illinois served 6,217 home-delivered meals to Oswego residents last year, made fresh and served hot the same day.

The organization also served 462 meals at special lunches for older adults throughout the year with its partner, the Oswegoland Senior and Community Center.

“We thank our wonderful volunteers in Oswego who donated 427.5 hours delivering meals to older adults in their homes,” according to the release. “This service is a crucial part of helping many aging Americans to remain in their own homes and stay independent for longer.”

Volunteers donated an additional 156 hours helping to serve the lunches at the Oswegoland Senior and Community Center. Meals on Wheels for Northern Illinois served 59,222 meals across Kendall County in 2024, with 894 total clients served and 4,027 total volunteer hours donated.

Those who would like to learn more about the group or who would like to donate or volunteer their time to the organization can call Meals on Wheels for Northern Illinois at 630-553-2316 or go to the group’s website at MOWFNI.org.