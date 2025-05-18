Down the Garden Path: Wildflowers are the true harbingers of Spring

(File photo) Spring beauty wildflowers bloom on the trailhead to Illinois Canyon at Starved Rock State Park. Wildflowers are one way to add color and variety to your garden. (Scott Anderson)

Each year, spring reveals itself as wondrous little wildflowers pop out of the thawed soil and carpet the forest floor in color. These gleaming treasures have a short blooming time and are a fleeting joy of early spring. Because of this, many of these flowers either go unnoticed or unknown to many of us. Let’s examine them a bit and shine a light on spring ephemeral wildflowers.

These spring flowers have a unique lifecycle. They burst forth as soon as the soil thaws and the daylight lengthens. They take advantage of this early spring timing because the larger trees and shrubs have yet to leaf out and steal away most of the sunlight. Once their bloom ends, the plant begins to die back and remains dormant until next year.

Spring ephemerals are gaining in popularity and are available at many local nurseries. Because of their slow growth and unique lifecycles, they usually clump together and create dense, beautiful pops of spring interest within the garden. Planting seeds can be easier and cheaper, but it is important to realize that some spring ephemerals take up to seven years to mature and produce their first bloom. Buying bare-root plants can produce blooms more quickly. Remember, it is illegal to collect plants in the wild, and it harms the natural habitat, so be sure to source plants from local nurseries or reputable online vendors.

Jack-in-the-Pulpit, Arisaema triphyllum, are unique and striking flowers with a distinctive profile. Large, glossy green leaves with three leaflets extend out from a purple stem, and the unique hooded flower has green and purple stripes. The seeds are a striking cluster that ripens into bright red berries.

Mayapples, Podophyllum peltatum, can be identified by their 1-2 umbrella-like, glossy green leaves. Hidden under the leaves is a single large, white flower. In early summer, the flower gives way to a single lemon-shaped berry.

Bloodroot, Sanguinaria canadensis, have a single vibrantly white flower with a single emerald green, lobed leaf. They only bloom for a few days, so these are very special to encounter in the spring. They get their name from the crimson sap that is produced when the rhizomes are cut open.

Trillium, Trillium sp., are long-lived spring ephemerals that can take around seven years to mature and reach blooming age. They are a common spring flower and different species have different colored blooms. Sometimes known as wood rose, wake-robin, toadshade and birthroot, this plant is identifiable by its whorled three leaves and three petals.

• Karly Tumminello is a University of Illinois Extension Master Naturalist serving DuPage, Kane, and Kendall Counties.

Have a question for the Master Gardeners? Residents can contact the Kane County Master Gardener volunteers March through October from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday, Wednesdays and Fridays by calling 630-584-6166, stopping in at 535 South Randall Road, St. Charles, IL 60174-1591, or emailing uiemg-kane@illinois.edu..