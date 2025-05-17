Yorkville native sworn in as new police officer

The Yorkville Police Department welcomed a new officer into its ranks after Chief of Police James Jensen swore-in Sam Tickle at a recent Yorkville City Council meeting.

Jensen embraced Tickle at the meeting on May 13, saying he was proud of the person Tickle has become.

“Sam’s extremely hard working, disciplined and focus, he’s an upstanding young man and always wants to do the right thing,” Jensen said. “He is a leader who is very thoughtful of others.”

With his hiring, Tickle brings the department to a total of 34 sworn officers.

Tickle was hired on Dec. 31 before attending the police academy. He graduated in April.

Tickle is a graduate of Aurora University. He graduated from Aurora Christian High School in 2019.

“It’s special for me to see kids that come up through Yorkville,” Jensen said. “He was born and raised in Bristol and Yorkville his entire life. It’s pretty awesome seeing him here.”