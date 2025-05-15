Kendall County Sheriff’s Office investigating armed robbery at adult store in Oswego Township

The Kendall County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an armed robbery that occurred Wednesday night at Lovers Playground, located in the 1300 block of Route 30 in unincorporated Oswego Township.

No injuries were reported. Deputies responded to the scene shortly after 11:30 p.m. following reports of an armed robbery at the business, according to a news release from the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office. A weapon was implied but not displayed, the release said.

The suspect was described as a Hispanic man wearing a green flannel shirt, tan cargo shorts, a black hat and a red face covering, according to the release. The suspect is believed to have fled the area in an unknown vehicle.

The investigation remains ongoing. Members of the Oswego Police Department, Montgomery Police Department, Yorkville Police Department, and the Aurora Police Department also responded.

The Kendall County Sheriff’s Office is seeking assistance from the public. Anyone with information or video footage related to the incident is encouraged to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 630-553-5856 or email detectives at detectives@kendallcountyil.gov.

Tips can also be submitted by calling 630- 381-9TIP or emailing tips@kendallcountyil.gov.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may also contact Crime Stoppers at 630-553-5999.