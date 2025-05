Open Roads ABATE members Frank Lorang, Joanie Beierlotzer, Frank Beierlotzer, Fred Chaffer, and Cliff Oleson gathered at the or a motorcycle awareness rally May 4 at the Illinois Department of Transportation. (Photo provided by Linda Oleson)

Members of Open Roads Chapter ABATE of Illinois, Inc. attended the Freedom and Awareness Rally in Springfield on May 4. They met bikers from all over Illinois, exchanged events, networked with several chapters, sold Summer Run Books, and had two members – Diana Rebechini and Dave Curran – participate in the procession to the Capitol Building.

Pictured are some of the Open Roads ABATE members who gathered at the Illinois Department of Transportation for a motorcycle awareness rally – .