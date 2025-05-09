Newark softball rallies late to beat Coal City: Thursday’s Record Newspapers sports roundup

Softball

Newark 9, Coal City 7

Sadie Pottinger singled in the go-ahead run as the visiting Norsemen scored three runs in the sixth and three in the seventh to rally past Coal City. Cayla Pottinger homered and drove in two for Newark (13-13-1).

Yorkville 18, Joliet Central 1

Bella Phillips was 4 for 4 with a double, triple, two runs scored and an RBI and Jo Pavlak had a two-run triple in a seven-run fourth for the host Foxes (15-8, 7-4 Southwest Prairie). Winning pitcher Peyton Levine struck out eight over four innings and also had two RBIs at the plate.

Sandwich 14, Woodstock 1

Brooklyn Marks struck out 12, eclipsing 100 strikeouts on the season, and went 2 for 4 with two runs scored and two RBIs for Sandwich (10-9, 7-5 Kishwaukee River). Kayden Corneils was 3 for 4 with a triple, two runs scored and an RBI and Aubrey Cyr was 2 for 3 with a double, two runs scored and two RBIs.

Oswego East 11, Joliet West 6

Lundin Cornelius was 4 for 4 with two runs scored and two RBIs, Allie Gatz was 2 for 4 with two runs scored and three RBIs and the Wolves scored eight in the first and went on to the Southwest Prairie Conference win.

Oswego 11, Romeoville 1

Aubriella Garza struck out eight and allowed two hits in a six-inning complete game and drove in two runs for the Panthers (24-1). Rikka Ludvigson and Abby Schwab also had two RBIs.

Serena 11, Yorkville Christian 0

Grace Allgood had the lone hit for the Mustangs.

Baseball

Oswego East 11, Bolingbrook 1

Nick Brennan struck out nine in a complete-game, five-inning two-hitter as the Wolves (13-15, 4-5) completed the three-game Southwest Prairie West series sweep.

Devin Wheaton was 2 for 3 with two runs scored and two RBIs, Mason Palermo was 2 for 2 with a double and four RBIs and Wilson Terrutty was 2 for 2 with two runs scored.

Plano 11, Harvard 10

Quentin Santoria was 3 for 5 with a double, triple, two runs scored and three RBIs, Jason Phillips was 3 for 4 with two doubles, a triple and three runs scored and Amari Bryant was 2 for 4 with a run scored and two RBIs for the Reapers (8-18, 4-10).

Boys Track and Field

Yorkville Christian

The Mustangs competed in a triangular meet at Sandwich. Yorkville Christian’s Nate Fosco won the 100 and 200, Graham Razum won the 800 in a school record 2:00.23 and also won the 1,600, Michael Pigeon swept the hurdles races and Henry Fox the triple jump. The Mustangs also swept the relays.

Girls Track and Field

Yorkville Christian

The Mustangs competed in a triangular meet at Sandwich. Yorkville Christian’s Paige Gillman won both hurdles races and the pole vault. Teammate Natalie Atenco won the 800.