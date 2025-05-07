One injured as bathroom fire sends smoke through bedroom in Yorkville

(file photo) The Bristol Fire Protection District responded to a fire on Tuesday night that resulted in one minor injury. (Steven Buyansky)

One person was treated for a minor injury following a fire that started in a residential bathroom in Yorkville before the smoke filled an adjacent bedroom and hallway.

Firefighters with the Bristol Kendall Fire Protection District responded at 10:09 p.m. Thursday, May 6 to the 400 block of Bruell Street, Yorkville.

Firefighters encountered heavy smoke while entering a hallway that led to a bedroom in the back of the residence. The fire was detected to have originated in the exhaust fan located in the bathroom, according to a release.

A search of the home to confirmed all family members were out and safe while firefighters put out the fire with a hand line.

Crews were on the scene for one hour and treated one person for a minor injury that was not severe enough to take to the hospital, according to the release.

The fire remains under investigation. The residence sustained only minor damage, enabling the family to return to the residence. The fire resulted in an estimated $1,000 in damages.

The Bristol Kendall Fire Protection District was assisted by the Yorkville Police Department during the fire.