Hilltop Gardeners Garden Club to meet May 8

The next meeting of the Hilltop Gardeners Garden Club will be held on Thursday, May 8, at the Oswego Public Library located at 32 West Jefferson Street in downtown Oswego. The meeting opens at 9 a.m. with social time, followed by the program “Add a Little Prairie To Your Garden” by Cindy Crosby at 9:30 a.m.

Cindy will discuss what Illinois native plants work well in a home garden setting. By including native Illinois prairie plants in your garden the pollinators will come!

Native prairie plants can make a ho-hum garden intriguing and exciting.

There is no cost to attend and the public is invited to attend.

All skill levels of gardeners are welcome from beginner to advanced.

For more information call Debbie at 630-217-2943 .

Visit us on our Facebook page under Hilltop Gardeners Garden Club.