Custard with Cops event in Plano, features free ice cream for first public attendees

Looking to cop a cup of custard that may be comped by a cop?

The Plano Police Department is covering the first $100 in ice cream servings to community members who attend their Custard with Cops event at the Culvers in Plano, located at 6400 Lakeside Road.

Members of the police force will be chatting with visitors from 5-8 p.m. on Tuesday, May 6.

The Plano Police Department is hosting two 'Custard with Cops' events with the public at the Culvers location in Plano. (Photo Provided By The Plano Police Department)

Residents are encouraged to come and chat and learn a little about the people serving behind the badge.

“Come out and say ‘Hi’ and we will have a great time. You are very important to us and we would love to see you there,” the department said in a released statement.

The department will host a second “Custard with Cops” event later this summer.