With more than 3K acres eyed for data centers, Yorkville prepares for new regulations

To ensure its data center alley does not turn into a Wild West of developments, Yorkville is proposing several regulations to accommodate the concerns voiced by neighboring residents.

The proposed specific regulations address building separation minimums from residential properties, building height limitations, noise control plans and landscape buffering.

Currently, 3,016 acres have been slated for data center development along the town’s ComEd transmission station line off Eldamain Road. This includes 12 separate projects by five developers either already approved, currently under review, or have had site inquiries with the intent to apply for permit. These include a 143-acre data center campus by Magnolia Hill Partners that would be embedded near the Autumn Creek neighborhood.

These new plans follow in the wake of the city recently approving the Hamman-Kelaka, LLC data center development despite significant opposition from neighboring residents, especially from the Kylyn’s Ridge subdivision.

Community members bemoaned the town’s loss of it’s idyllic rural landscape that they claimed was perfect to raise a family.

City officials say the influx of data center development plans near residential areas is all the more reason to establish specific regulations to ensure responsible growth.

Two of the recent proposals are so massive, 1,037 acres for Project Cardinal, and 540-acres for Project Steel, that the city recently approved a sound pollution mitigation study.

Within the new regulation proposals being considered by city officials, all applications for data centers must provide a noise study and create a mitigation plan. Officials want to ensure the noise pollution does not exceed the current noise ordinance.

The regulation proposals also call for a minimum 500-foot building separation from a data center building to the nearest residential or commercial structure. If within 1,500 feet of a residential structure, all buildings will have a maximum height of 70 feet. Outside of 1,500 feet from a residential area, they may be allowed to be 80 feet tall.

The regulations attempt to mitigate light pollution by proposing all lighting devices have a maximum height of 35 feet.

The regulations also propose landscape buffer requirements. The proposals seek a minimum 100-foot landscape buffer when adjacent to any non-manufacturing land use, like residential or commercial. They also seek 8-foot tall berms when adjacent to residential subdivisions.

The proposal seeks a minimum 100-foot buffer along any public roadway.

A public hearing for the proposed text amendments is scheduled for 7 p.m. on May 14 at City Hall.