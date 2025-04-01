Yorkville approves sound study for two new data center proposals

Project Cardinal is a 1,037 acre data center proposal in the Yorkville area. Project Steel is a nearby 540 acre data center proposal. The CyrusOne data center has already been approved by city officials. (Provided By The City of Yorkville)

Yorkville is looking into just how loud data centers can be, and how to them quiet. At its March 25 meeting, the Yorkville City Council unanimously approved a contract for a sound pollution study for two massive new data center campus proposals.

“When they actually file a building permit may still be a few years out, but we figured we’d get it in-front of everybody for maximum transparency,” City Administrator Bart Olson said during the meeting. “The costs will be borne by both data center developments going forward.”

The largest of the two proposals, a 1,037 acre data center campus, would house 14 warehouse buildings and two electrical substations. The proposal, dubbed, “Project Cardinal,” by Pioneer Development, LLC, will be located at the northwest corner of Galena Road and Bridge Street.

The second proposal would convert another 540 acres for a separate data center campus. Developer Prologis, L.P, plans to build the “Project Steel” data center campus at the southeast corner of Galena Road and Eldamain Road.

This campus will feature 24 data center warehouses, built across three phases, and three electric substations.

Both sites are located in unincorporated Kendall County and currently used for agricultural purposes, meaning the city needs to annex and rezone them.

Yorkville has been recently annexing unincorporated parcels of farmland to rezone them for manufacturing purposes.

During past public hearings for other data center developments, residents frequently raised concerns about the manufacturing data centers creating significant noise pollution throughout the area.

With the immensity of these two new proposals, city officials agree the noise may be significant.

“These large-scale developments have the potential to impact surrounding properties due to noise generated by mechanical equipment and facility operations,” Krysti Barksdale-Noble, community development director, said in city documents.

To mitigate potential noise pollution, Soundscape Engineering is providing acoustical consulting services at both the Project Steel and Project Cardinal data center campuses. The company will provide a comprehensive review of noise control measures to ensure compliance with the city’s noise ordinance.

“Given their scale and operational needs, these developments will involve extensive mechanical systems, including HVAC units, cooling towers, and backup generators, which can contribute to environmental noise concerns,” Barksdale-Noble said. “Proper acoustical planning is necessary to mitigate potential noise pollution and minimize adverse effects on nearby residential areas.”

The acoustical planning will include recommendations on noise mitigation strategies and optimal equipment placement.

Each large data center building, like the ones planned for the 228-acre CyrusOne development, can generate up to $1 million annually in tax revenues for the city. However, several public hearings have featured public opposition to the buildings being placed close to residential areas. City officials have previously approved plans against several of their residents’ pleas.

Together, Project Cardinal’s fourteen data center warehouses add up to more than 17 million square feet of floor area.

Both the Project Steel and Project Cardinal campuses are located a few miles from the CyrusOne data center development.

City administrator Bart Olson said the city has 3,000 acres currently slated for data center development with more than 100 new large data center warehouses to be built over the next few decades.