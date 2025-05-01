Bristol Kendall firefighters free 3 in water rescue south of Yorkville

The Bristol Kendall Fire Protection District responded at 6:36 a.m. on May 1 in the area of Walker Road and Grove Road, about 3.5 miles southeast of Yorkville. A vehicle had left the roadway west of the intersection, before sliding into several inches of water and becoming trapped, according to a release.

Upon arrival, two water rescue members entered the water. They were able to help the adult and two children out of the vehicle. The people freed from the vehicle were then evaluated by paramedics, according to the release.

There were no reported injuries to any of the community members or firefighters. None of the freed vehicle passengers needed to be transferred to the hospital, according to the release.

The Bristol Kendall Fire Protection District was assisted on scene by the Oswego Fire Protection District and the Kendall County Sheriff’s Department.