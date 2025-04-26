Plano’s Planet Pizza marks expansion with new arcade with ribbon-cutting

Planet Pizza in Plano celebrated a ribbon cutting ceremony for the opening of its new arcade play room with members of the Plano community and the Plano Area Chamber of Commerce. (Photo Provided By Plano Area Chamber of Commerce)

U.S. Marine Corps veteran Steven Olesky celebrated a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the grand opening of the arcade playing area of his Plano restaurant Planet Pizza.

Planet Pizza is located at 216 Mitchell Dr., Plano, just outside of Yorkville.

Gathering with family members, members of the community and the Plano Area Chamber of Commerce, Olseky welcomed customers to play the classic arcade games, racing games, and Skee-Ball machines, while enjoying pizza and drinks in the cosmic-themed dining area.

In a previous Shaw Local feature, Olseky said while he enjoys playing the games himself, building the arcade was all about strengthening a sense of community by providing a space for children to make happy memories.

“Seeing kids enjoying the games will mean the world to me,” Olesky said in the feature. “All the hard work and labor, it’s all about giving the kids better childhood experiences.”

Owner of Planet Pizza in Plano Steve Oleksy, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran, said it was always a dream of his to open up an arcade room like he enjoyed when he was a kid. (Sandy Bressner)

At the ribbon-cutting ceremony on April 23, Plano Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Tiffany Forristall said the community supporting family-owned businesses is what makes Plano special.

“This is a great opportunity for families to spend time together, play games, enjoy delicious food, and support a small business here in Plano, Forristall said at the event.

A full menu and hours can be found at their website planoplanetpizza.com.