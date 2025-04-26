Kendall County career training, mentorship program gets $1.1. million in state money to help students

State Rep. Stephanie Kifowit, D-Oswego, applauded a 19 million package signed by Gov. JB Pritzker as part of the Illinois Works Pre-Apprenticeship Program. (Photo provided)

A regional youth workforce development foundation has been awarded $1.1. million by the state to help provide career training and mentorship to students, including in Kendall County.

The grant funding provided to SkillsUSA Illinois, is part of a $19 million package signed by Gov. JB Pritzker through the Illinois Works Pre-Apprenticeship Program.

“Workforce development is essential for economic development and community redevelopment,” State Rep. Stephanie Kifowit, D-Oswego, said in a news release. “By supporting organizations like SkillsUSA Illinois and ensuring access to pre-apprenticeship programs, we’re opening doors for young people in our district to get a good paying job without the expense of student debt.”

According to its website, SkillsUSA Illinois provides learning opportunities to high school, college, and middle school students, who are preparing for careers in trade, technical, and skilled service occupations, including in the field of health.

The organization partners with students, teachers, and industry leaders to design pre-apprenticeship programs.

The Works Pre-Apprenticeship Program expands access to training and job placement in the construction and building trades, with special emphasis on communities that have been historically underrepresented in these industries. More than 1,900 participants and 38 statewide organizations received investment from the program administered by the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity, according to the release.

“This financial commitment aligns with our mission to connect students with employers, facilitating pathways that lead to sustainable employment and personal growth,” Eric Hill, executive director of SkillsUSA Illinois, said in the release.

Participants in the program receive tuition-free pre-apprenticeship training, stipends, and access to support services. Upon completion, graduates are equipped with industry-recognized certifications and prepared to transition into registered apprenticeship programs across a range of trades, according to the release.

For more information on the Illinois Works Pre-Apprenticeship Program and to see a full list of the awardees, visit illinoisworknet.com/ilworks.