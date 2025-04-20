First place awards, among achievements of Plano students in state engineering and design competition

Ten Plano High School students competed in the Illinois Design Educators Association State Competition, with eight taking home medals, including several for best in state. (Photo Provided By Joe Kampf)

Ten Plano High School students competed in the Illinois Design Educators Association State Competition, with eight taking home medals including several for Best in State.

This year’s competition was hosted at Illinois State University.

“Placing eight out of ten students and taking first and second in each team competition is a huge testament to their work ethic and skills,” said Joe Kampf, technology and engineering instructor at Plano High School. “To make it out of our regional alone is extremely tough. This select group has an extremely bright future.”

In the competition results:

Intro to Board Drafting: Robin Pitner – State Qualifier

Intro to Board Drafting: Abbey Polomchek – 3rd Place in State

Architectural CAD 2D: Dillan Johnson – 3rd Place in State

Architectural CAD 3D:- Matt Martin – State Qualifier

Architecture Team: Emily Beceril Arroyo – 2nd Place- State Runner-Up

Architecture Team: Ella Stotler – 2nd Place; State Runner-Up

Architecture Team: Hailey Shatters – 2nd Place; State Runner-Up

Engineering Team: Rider Larson, Caidan Ronning, Isaac Uhrich – 1st Place; State Champions .