Easter egg hunt, photos with Easter bunny in Yorkville on April 19

An event featuring an Easter egg hunt and photos will the Easter bunny is on Saturday, April, 19 in Yorkville. (Photo Provided By The Yorkville Area Chamber of Commerce)

Families are invited to take photos with the Easter bunny and participate in an Easter egg hunt on Saturday, April 19 from 2 to 4:30 p.m in Yorkville .

The fifth annual event is being held in the Junior Women’s Club Park in Heartland Circle, also known as ‘Rocketship Park,’ 1267 Taus Circle, Yorkville.

The event is hosted by the Bakka Realty Team and the Yorkville Junior Women’s Club.

Participants can also join in the music dancing, crafts and drawings, and raffle prizes. Treats will be provided, according to a release.

The event will be capped at 200 kids.

Attendees are encouraged to bring one or more toiletry item donations for the Kendall County Food Pantry.

To RSVP for the event, sign up on The Bakka Team business page or email at rosemarie@bakkateam.com.