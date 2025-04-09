Yorkville Christian’s Jayden Riley named Class 1A First Team All-State by Illinois Media

Yorkville Christian's Jayden Riley (3) shoots the ball along the baseline against Neuqua Valley's Cole Kelly (23) during a February 2025 basketball game at Yorkville Christian High School. (Sean King for Shaw Local News Ne)

Yorkville Christian junior guard Jayden Riley was named Class 1A First Team All-State by Illinois Media in voting released this week.

Riley, the Record Newspapers Player of the Year, averaged 23 points, 8.5 assists, 4.5 rebounds, shot 53% from the floor and 83% at the free throw line and became the fifth Yorkville Christian player to reach 1,000 career points.

Riley was joined on the Class 1A First Team by Hope Academy’s Tyjuan Hunter, South Beloit’s Ross Robertson, Webber’s Nathaniel Marlow and Pecatonica’s Cooper Hoffman.

Class 1A Second Teamers included Peoria Christian’s Malachi Persinger, Eastland’s Adam Awender, St. Anthony’s Brock Fearday, Calvary’s Luke Blackford and Mounds Meridian’s Antonio Flenoid.

Class 2A First Team is Benton’s Docker Tedeschi, Peoria Manul’s Dietrich Richardson, Christ the King’s Darien Green, Bismarck-Henning’s Keison Peoples and Columbia’s Sam Donald. Class 2A Second Team was Pinckneyville’s AJ Keith, Belleville Althoff’s Dierre Hill Jr., Nashville’s Maddox Ritzel, Dyett’s Jayden McKinnon and El Paso-Gridley’s Micah Meiss.

Class 3A First Team is Metamora’s Matthew Zobrist, Brother Rice’s Marcos Gonzales, Peoria’s Leshawn Stowers, Kankakee’s Lincoln Williams and Lemont’s Gabe Sularski. Class 3A Second Team is DePaul Prep’s Rykan Woo and Rashaun Porter, Mount Carmel’s Grant Best, Morton’s Wes Gudeman and Dixon’s Darius Harrington.

Class 4A First Team is Bolingbrook’s Davion Thompson, Warren’s Jaxson Davis, Kenwood’s Devin Cleveland, Rich’s Al Brooks Jr. and Bradley-Bourbonnais’ Nick Allen. Class 4A Second Team is Rolling Meadows’ Ian Miletic, St. Ignatius’ Phoenix Gill, Waubonsie Valley’s Tyreek Coleman, Quincy’s Bradley Longcor III and Normal’s Kobe Walker.