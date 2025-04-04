Hilltop Gardeners Garden Club meeting April 10

(File photo) The Hilltop Gardeners Garden Club will meet next on April 10 at the Oswego Public Library located at 32 West Jefferson Street in downtown Oswego.

The meeting opens at 9 a.m. with social time, and the program follows at 9:30am.

Tamara Block will present the program “Piet Oudilf – Designer Profile.”

The Zoom program will highlight the key components of Piet Oudolf who is known for being one of the designers of the Lurie Garden in Millenium Park, Chicago.

Block is a longtime member of the Garden Guild of Highland Park and has created programs for speakers for which a program was not available.

There is no cost to attend and the public is welcome to attend.

All skill levels of gardeners are welcome from beginner to advanced.

Foe more information, call Debbie at 630-217-2943 .

Visit us on our Facebook page under Hilltop Gardeners Garden Club.