Kendall County unofficial April 2025 election results

Voters this week in Kendall County determined who will make the important decisions regarding their communities, schools, townships, fire departments, parks and libraries.

Write-in ballots may not be tallied on election night.

Results include early voting, all mail-in, provisional and Election Day ballots as of the time last reported by county.

Mail-in ballots have two weeks to arrive as long as they were postmarked by Election Day. Provisional ballots also can be addressed and counted during that time.