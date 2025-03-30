Kendall County Sheriff invites residents to become citizen members of Illinois Sheriffs’ Association

In response to growing community interest in supporting law enforcement and building stronger partnerships in the fight against crime, Kendall County Sheriff Dwight Baird invites county residents to become citizen members of the Illinois Sheriffs’ Association.

For more than 97 years, the ISA has provided critical resources to Sheriff’s offices across Illinois.

“As a citizen member, you can directly support these efforts, helping to enhance crime prevention programs, provide specialized training for deputies and improve overall safety in our community,” according to a news release from the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office.

Invitations will arrive by mail only – ISA never solicits donations by phone, the release said.

“A sheriff’s top priority is protecting lives and property,” Baird said in the release. “Community support is essential in keeping our neighborhoods safe. By becoming a citizen member, you are making an investment in the future of our county.”

Residents who do not receive an invitation but want to learn more can visit the Illinois Sheriffs’ Association at ilsheriff.org/membership.